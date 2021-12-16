As an unforeseen circumstance unfolds at Liverpool, the truth about Sadio Mane emerges.

When you have the best player in the world on your team, they tend to mask any problems that other members of the squad may be having.

Regardless of what FIFPro thinks, Mohamed Salah is in the best shape of his life. He will tie a Premier League record if he scores or assists against Newcastle on Thursday.

In fact, Salah’s 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid was his only appearance this season in which he did not score or create a goal. It’s an incredible album.

However, some players, most notably Sadio Mane, have not been as prolific recently. He’s on the verge of matching his Liverpool career’s longest goal-contribution drought.

Mohamed Salah was left out of the FIFPro World 11 poll, but Liverpool’s pair were chosen.

When Mane scored the opening goal in Liverpool’s recent 4-0 win against Arsenal, and then set up a goal for Salah, such a scenario appeared impossible.

It was the first time he had both an assist and a goal in the same game since a 3-1 win at Tottenham in January, and it gave the Reds’ number 10 a very healthy total of nine goals and an assist from his first ten starts in 2021-22.

But nothing has happened in the six matches since then. Last season, he went six starts (plus two brief substitute appearances) without scoring a goal, a season in which he openly stated he wasn’t at his best.

To identify the one time in Mane’s Liverpool career when he went seven straight starts without a goal or assist, you had to go back to the early months of 2018/19.

After scoring in three of Liverpool’s first four games, the Senegalese international was included in Jurgen Klopp’s starting lineup for matches against Tottenham Hotspur, PSG, Southampton, Chelsea (twice, once in the League Cup), Napoli, and Manchester City, although he failed to add to his total.

To be fair to Mane, that has to be one of the most difficult septets of consecutive matches Liverpool has ever faced.

He’ll obviously not want to repeat his seven-match contribution drought, but there’s reason to believe he can assist or (more likely) score against Newcastle.

The Magpies, on the other hand, haven’t been. “The summary has come to an end.”