As a scorching stretch comes to a close, the Met Office issues yet another warning.

As the recent hot period came to a sudden end, the Met Office issued a second warning.

Over the last two days, the region has seen highs of around 30 degrees Celsius.

However, today’s balmy weather was overtaken by thunderstorms, resulting in flooding across Merseyside.

Initially, a yellow weather warning for Thursday afternoon was issued.

However, the Met Office has issued a new warning for Merseyside tonight, predicting more thunderstorms.

“Heavy showers and thunderstorms are anticipated to continue to hit the area this evening before gradually dissipating towards midnight,” they stated.

“While many areas will be spared the worst of the storms, torrential rains are expected in a few locations.

“There is the possibility for 20 to 30 mm of rain in less than an hour and up to 40 mm in two hours where they occur.

“This has the potential to cause surface water flooding, especially if it passes through a city.”

The thunderstorm warning has been extended until 11 p.m. tonight, according to the Met Office.

Forecasters say there’s a slim risk that houses and businesses may be inundated swiftly, with floodwater, lightning strikes, hail, or strong winds causing damage to certain structures.

There is a potential that rail and bus services will be delayed or cancelled if floods or lightning strikes.