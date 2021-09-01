As a result of the unavoidable delay, Salomon Rondon will be able to play his first Everton match.

Salomon Rondon is expected to miss Everton’s next two matches after confirming his signing from Dalian Professional on transfer deadline day.

On Tuesday, the striker signed a two-year contract with the Blues at Goodison Park, with the club having an option for a third year.

The 31-year-old will now fill in for Dominic Calvert-Lewin for the remainder of the season, but he may have to wait until the end of the season to receive his first taste of football with his new team.

During the international break, Rondon will link up with the Venezuelan squad for their next World Cup qualifiers.

This week, they host Argentina before traveling to Peru and Paraguay before returning to domestic football in mid-September.

All three of the countries hosting those matches are presently on the UK Government’s red list, which means that anyone returning to England will be subjected to a ten-day quarantine.

There is currently no exception to this rule for footballers, therefore Rondon will be out of action for at least two Everton games when he returns.

On September 13th, the Blues host Burnley at Goodison Park before traveling to Aston Villa on September 18th.

If Rondon returns from international duty immediately, his quarantine period might be over by the time Everton travels to QPR in the League Cup on September 21st.

However, the striker is unlikely to have spent much time working with his new teammates, therefore his first appearance could be against Norwich on September 25th.

Any future revisions to the government’s regulations could derail these ambitions, though there has been no sign that top athletes will be allowed an exception.