As a result of Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara’s decisions against Atletico Madrid, Kostas Tsimikas has been given an opportunity to play for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp makes five changes to his Liverpool team for their Champions League match against Atletico Madrid in Group B.

Kostas Tsimikas replaces Andy Robertson at left-back, and Joel Matip returns to the defense to partner Virgil van Dijk.

As Fabinho fights off a knee problem to take his place at the base of Liverpool’s midfield, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain keeps his spot after replacing Naby Keita after less than 20 minutes of the 2-2 draw with Brighton.

Roberto Firmino is replaced at the top by Diogo Jota, who is partnered by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The Reds will qualify for the final 16 of Europe’s premier competition for the fifth consecutive season under Klopp if they win.