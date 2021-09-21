As a McDonald’s employee “pours drink on him,” a homeless man “cries.”

When a McDonald’s employee allegedly threw Coca Cola on a homeless man outside a McDonald’s location, he allegedly left him in tears.

On the morning of Tuesday, September 21, the claimed event occurred near the McDonald’s drive-through at The Rock Retail Park beside Green Lane in Birkenhead.

Tracy Martindale, 53, arrived about 11 a.m. to find a homeless man ‘in tears’ talking to the duty manager of a fast food restaurant (not the accused employee).

When the bus driver from Upton found out what had transpired, she was “furious.”

“It’s just bad,” she told The Washington Newsday. You don’t treat another person like that, whether they’re beggars or not. You simply don’t.

“I was enraged. I was bouncing around.”

“I can’t picture somebody doing it to other people,” Tracy added.

Tracy traveled to the opposite side of Birkenhead Park to buy new clothes for the homeless man after conversing with him.

Mandy Edwards, the manager of Koala Charity Shop Claughton, however, offered her the coat, trousers, sweater, and top for free.

“I replied ‘No, it’s alright to just take them,’ because that’s horrific what they did to him,” Mandy, 52, told The Washington Newsday. So we gave the garments away and told them, “Just take them, it’s fine.”

“They don’t have much dignity to begin with. They’re trying to maintain their dignity when a can of Coca-Cola is thrown at them.

“It’s terrible, isn’t it?”

Tracy claimed that when she returned to the homeless man with new clothes, he was almost crying. Oh, my god, he couldn’t believe someone was helping him out like that.

“At the time, it was just what he needed.”

“We are aware of this complaint and are examining it as a matter of urgency,” a McDonald’s spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday.