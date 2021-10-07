As a judge condemns social services, a young boy is taken from his family for no apparent reason.

After “repeated and egregious” failures by social services, a five-year-old kid was wrongfully taken from his family and placed in foster care.

Wirral Council social workers made the decision behind closed doors, then “deceived” the boy’s family by not telling them for two and a half weeks and only giving them two days notice.

Because the family had no idea what had been decided, they had no opportunity to seek legal advice or ask a court to stop his deportation before it took place, a practice that was lambasted by a judge in a damning verdict.

As a result, the youngster, known in court documents as ‘Adam,’ was placed in foster care for about a month, causing “severe and unwarranted mental distress,” before the council reversed its judgment during a Family Court hearing in June.

Judge Malcolm Sharpe of Liverpool Civil and Family Court slammed the council for failing to consider the importance of family ties and family life to a young child, as well as for improperly applying the law.

“That reality (family life) was either wholly ignored or completely misunderstood by Wirral Council in its decision-making in respect of Adam, and, as a result, his family life was significantly disrupted without justification but with significant and unnecessary emotional upset to the child,” he wrote in a recently published judgment.

“It is correct to state at the outset of this judgment that the Local Authority has now reflected on its earlier actions and has returned Adam to his family’s care, but the failings that led to Adam’s removal were numerous and egregious to the point where a public judgment is appropriate to try to prevent repetition of those failings.”

Adam had been living with his grandmother and her spouse since November 2019, but after allegations that her partner had hit him, Adam was placed in the care of his great-grandparents in March this year while an inquiry was conducted.

While the investigation was ongoing, Adam’s great-grandparents were told not to allow Adam to see his Nan or her companion.

The initial verdict was regarded fair and appropriate, according to the court, because Adam had a close relationship with. “The summary has come to an end.”