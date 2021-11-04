As a blatant Sadio Mane attempt fails, Diego Simeone is blanked by Liverpool players.

With an easy win over Atletico Madrid, Liverpool ensured their place in the Champions League knockout stages in record time.

The Reds overcame the 10-man La Liga champions 2-0 on Wednesday, with to goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane in the first half.

Jurgen Klopp’s team has now won their first four Champions League group games for the first time, equaling the club record of 25 straight games without defeat in all competitions.

During the 90 minutes at Anfield, though, there was a lot that went unreported or beneath the radar.

There’s a lot to appreciate in Atletico Madrid’s ruthless approach to their business. Unless, of course, they’re playing your side.

After Felipe was sent off for fouling the Senegalese, who was targeted throughout his 45-minute performance, the Spaniards made no secret of their wish to have Mane sent off.

A simple brush from Mane a few minutes after the red card sent Angel Correa, Atletico’s main wind-up merchant, into numerous rolls around the Anfield ground in apparent agony.

Danny Makkelie, the referee, overlooked Correa and instead issued a yellow card to Atletico Madrid captain Koke for whining. Guys, you’ve been dealt a bad hand.

Diego Simeone, the manager of Atletico Madrid, was on the touchline nearby during the incident, but failed in his attempt to urge the referee to issue another red card.

With the exception of Thiago Alcantara, none of the Liverpool players sought to shake Simeone’s hand or vice versa after the final whistle, at least from the press box’s perspective.

After what transpired at the Wanda Metropolitano a fortnight ago, Klopp didn’t even bother trying to embrace the Argentine.

Instead, the Reds leader was more concerned with urging Rodrigo de Paul, who had been legitimately tackled by Thiago Alcantara near the touchline, that he might perhaps get back to his feet. That’s also correct.

During his tenure at Atletico Madrid, Diogo Jota did not have the best of luck. He didn’t even take part in the game.

So there must have been some satisfaction when the Portugal international put Liverpool ahead early on.

His celebration reflected this, with the Reds striker sticking out his tongue to the stunned audience.