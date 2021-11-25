As a ‘alternative’ position pays dividends, a Liverpool defender signs a new deal.

Stefan Bajcetic has signed his first professional contract with Liverpool, capping an amazing few days.

Bajcetic, who turned 17 earlier this month, was signed by the Reds in February from Celta Vigo in Spain.

After joining the Reds’ under-16 team, he was promoted to the U18s in April and made his U23 debut in October.

Bajectic has been playing defensive midfield in recent weeks despite being a centre-back.

And it was from that position that he scored Liverpool’s second goal in their 4-0 UEFA Youth League win over Porto at the Academy in Kirkby on Wednesday.

“He’s doing fantastic,” Academy coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson remarked.

“At the moment, he’s playing a little differently in midfield, but he’s skilled enough to play there.”

“In that position, as well as at centre-back, he can play the game in and out of possession.” We are quite happy with his performance.

“Who knows what his status will be?” says the narrator. The most important thing is that he is a good football player.

“Our goal isn’t to create a right-back, a central midfielder, or a forward; it’s to help these good football players better, adapt to what they need to do, and at some point, someone will tag them.”

While his father, Srdan, was a member of the Serbian national team, Bajcetic is a Spanish national who played for their U18 team in September.