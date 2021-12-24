As a £70 million claim is made, pundits agree on what Diogo Jota has done at Liverpool.

Diogo Jota has taken over as Liverpool’s first-choice striker from Roberto Firmino and is now valued at £70 million.

Former Premier League stars Darren Bent and Jack Wilshere believe this.

Jota joined Liverpool for £41 million from Wolves in the summer of 2020 and made an immediate impact, scoring nine goals in his first 17 appearances for the Reds.

However, a knee injury in December of last year delayed his progress, and he didn’t fully recover until March of the following year.

Jota, on the other hand, has been in excellent form this season, scoring 12 goals in 22 games, including goals in the Carabao Cup triumph over Leicester City on Wednesday and the 2-2 Premier League stalemate at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

And Bent believes the Portugal international has cemented his place in Jurgen Klopp’s favoured attack alongside Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

“He was on fire when they originally signed him, wasn’t he?” the ex-Tottenham Hotspur striker told talkSPORT.

“Then he was hurt, and it kind of railroaded him a little.”

“But he’s come back amazing this season, and it was almost blasphemy at one point that anyone could upset Firmino, Salah, and Mane’s front three.

“He’s been up for the challenge, and he’s gone in there thinking, ‘I believe in my own skill, I can get rid of one of them.'”

“Now, when you look at that front three, who do you think is the best?” Jota, Mane, and Salah are most likely the culprits.” Former Arsenal player Jack Wilshere agrees with Bent and believes Jota adds another dimension to Liverpool’s attack.

“I felt he had something different when they played with Firmino up top,” he remarked.

“Firmino would dive deep, but he doesn’t seem to be like that.” He has a knack for scoring goals.

“(He’s worth) around seventy dollars” (million) He’s (at) a fantastic age (25 years old),” I’d say.