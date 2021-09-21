Armor Guide for ‘Destiny 2′: The Best Titan Exotics for PvE.

In “Destiny 2,” Titans can equip a variety of exotic armor parts that can be used for a variety of in-game activities. Some, on the other hand, perform better in PvE than in the Crucible, making them more appealing to utilize.

If correctly geared, Titans can give their fireteam with devastating firepower, essential support, or an unbreakable frontline.

Here are some unique armor parts to consider when crafting for PvE in “Destiny 2.”

Scars that are priceless

Every time the user revives or is resurrected, this helmet provides an overshield to the user and their allies. It’s useful in Nightfalls and raids for getting clutch revives in high-pressure situations, but there’s more to it than that.

Bungie just updated Precious Scars’ healing effect. When the user strikes a fatal blow with a weapon that matches their subclass element, all adjacent Guardians are instantly healed. Although this effect has a cooldown, it’s wonderful for giving everyone a boost and keeping them going in a fight.

Steps of the Burning Path

After striking decisive strikes with Solar weapons or abilities, this exotic leg armor boosts all Solar damage. Path of Burning Steps is unique in that it is not limited to Sunbreakers, allowing any subclass to benefit from the Solar damage increase.

Path of Burning Steps, on the other hand, allows Sunbreakers to have some extremely powerful grenade and throwing hammer builds, making it a versatile choice for Guardians who wish to deliver more damage.

The Falling Star’s Cuirass

Simply enough, Cuirass of the Falling Star dramatically increases the damage of Thundercrash, which is great for one-shotting bosses or dealing extreme damage to one. It also grants the user an overshield to help them survive any follow-up attacks after they land.

The only real downside to this chest piece is that its usage is limited to the Code of the Missile tree for Striker Titans, which also means that F2P players won’t be able to use this.

An Insurmountable Skullfort

Like the Cuirass, Skullfort is limited to the Striker subclass. However, this provides nigh-unlimited melee energy as long as the user lands final blows with their melee ability.

This is especially useful in low-stress activities like Astral Alignment, as Skullfort can allow Titans to spam Ballistic Slam to clear large groups of enemies in one go.