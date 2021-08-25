Are you still hiding behind your mask? Participate in our poll.

It’s been nearly a month since UK prohibitions on living with the coronavirus were lifted.

On July 19, the government repealed all restrictions governing life and work, removing the need for masks, social separation, and hand sanitization across the country.

They also abolished coronavirus restrictions on social gatherings, marriages, and funerals, however some restrictions on overseas travel remain.

The number of persons who have been vaccinated has also increased, and it has now been extended to people over the age of 16.

Instead of following rules, people were told to exercise their best judgment to manage their risk of contracting coronavirus. That implies that, while it is recommended that people wear face masks in crowded areas, they are no longer required to do so by law.

