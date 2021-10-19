‘Are you Chris?’ asks the gunman. Then, in a violent CCTV, he kneecaps a man with a shotgun.

The man responsible for a horrific kneecapping inside a Bootle shop is still being sought by police.

The tea-time incident on Stanley Road, where a shotgun was fired at point blank range into a young man’s thigh, was captured on chilling CCTV tape.

The incident, which occurred on January 31, 2012, is currently under investigation.

The victim’s knee was destroyed, and surgeons had to repair it.

The gunman responsible for the massacre is still on the loose, according to locals who spoke to The Washington Newsday.

A local man who did not want to be identified said: “Yes, the assailant is still on the loose. The victim was able to walk again, but with a limp.” At around 7 p.m., two masked assailants approached the 20-year-old male in the Stanley Road off-licence and said, “Are you Chris?” The men left, but returned with a shotgun a short time thereafter. The gunman approached the victim and pulled the trigger while holding the gun to his leg.

Some of the material was too traumatic to be released, and there were disturbing scenes inside the business after the man was shot and the area filled with smoke.

The victim’s companion grabbed him and dragged him through a hatch to the other side of the counter, where he hoped to find protection.

A single barrel 12 bore shotgun was utilized, which many teenage gang members refer to as a “shottie.”

According to a police spokesperson, three males were apprehended following the shooting, but no charges have been filed.

“Anyone with information regarding the incident should phone police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111,” a spokeswoman stated.

In recent months, Stanley Road has been plagued by crime.

Another shooting on Stanley Road was caught on camera last month after a shooter opened fire into a car.

On September 8, two men, one in his 30s and the other in his 20s, were shot in the hands and legs during a drive-by shooting.

The Washington Newsday broadcast video of a gunman riding up on a bike before jumping off and shooting rounds into a car.

