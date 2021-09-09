Are Facebook’s New “Ray-Ban Stories” Glasses Smart Or Spy Glasses?

Ray-Ban and Facebook have teamed up to release Ray-Ban Stories, a pair of modest smart glasses.

By tapping a button on the side or saying “Hey Facebook!” the glasses are capable of recording videos and shooting images using a 5-megapixel camera. “Take a photo.”

A Facebook View app, which can be used by pairing the glasses’ Bluetooth to an iPhone or Android phone, can store video and photographs. This will necessitate the use of a Facebook account.

Small speakers and microphones will be included in the glasses, which can be used to listen to music or communicate on the phone. This is also possible using Bluetooth.

UrAvgConsumer, a YouTuber, spoke with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about the company’s decision to enter the space. It was tried in 2014 with Google Glass Explore, but it failed miserably.

Zuckerberg stated, “We were on this path to make augmented reality spectacles.”

“We’re still working on that technology, but in the meanwhile, we wanted to make the smartest glasses we could.

“Without taking yourself out of the moment, you may effortlessly capture experiences from your perspective.”

Will the spectacles, however, constitute a privacy issue? The question might hound Facebook, the social media powerhouse that has been plagued by a slew of privacy issues in recent years.

The glasses were tested by Joanna Stern, a Wall Street Journal technology columnist. She came to the conclusion that they could be classified as “spy glasses” and questioned whether users would jeopardize the privacy of others.

I spent the week putting Ray-Ban sunglasses to the test, as well as Facebook’s new camera-equipped eyewear.

I also spent the week being creepy and recording a number of individuals who had no idea until I told them.

When Stern inquired about privacy, Facebook and Ray-Ban's parent company, Luxottica, informed her that privacy is integrated into the device and that "they are made for capturing spontaneous, enjoyable moments." Kids! Rides on roller coasters! Concerts! Sports! The glasses are fantastic for those things, but there's a gap between them, as I discovered throughout my week of testing.