Arataki Itto, Gorou, the Release Date, and More [Details] are among the ‘Genshin Impact’ 2.3 leaks.

On Wednesday, Chinese gaming studio miHoYo will release a new patch for “Genshin Impact,” but before it does, industry sources have revealed some interesting details about Update 2.3, including the identities of the new characters.

Arataki Itto is one of the characters expected to debut in “Genshin Impact” 2.3, according to industry insider Wangsheng Funeral Parlor. The source reported on Discord that Arataki Itto will come in Update 2.3, although he is currently unavailable in the game’s gacha pool.

Itto is described as a ferocious and competitive man of intimidating stature. Itto is a Geo character that is a gang member and has Kuki Ninja as a sidekick.

He is said to have two horns, which could indicate that he is an oni. He identified himself as Arataki “The Oni Sumo King” Itto in one of the messages he left on a Ritou bulletin board.

Gorou, a 4-star Geo bow user, is another character expected to appear in the “Genshin Impact” 2.3 patch. If this is correct, he would be the first archer to wield Geo’s power.

He is a key part of the Inazuman resistance, and fans have been waiting for his arrival in the game for a long time. In the Albedo banner, the Geo character is projected to appear.

Aside from Gorou, Thoma is another character who is expected to appear in Update 2.3. In a rerun banner, the 4-star Pyro Polearm user is expected to debut alongside Hu Tao.

Thoma’s playstyle is unclear, but he is described in the game’s storyline as a sympathetic and helpful character, which may hint at some of his talents. The Albedo and Hu Tao banners will emerge in Update 2.3, with Gorou and Thoma as 4-star characters in each banner.

Nothing is known about the release date of “Genshin Impact” 2.3 at this time. If miHoyo’s release pattern is any indicator, fans may expect the update to arrive on November 24.

MiHoyo has yet to announce whether or not these characters will be included in the 2.3 patch.