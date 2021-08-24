AppleToo: A Small Group of Apple Workers Demand Accountability; Timnit Gebru Joins In

Several Apple employees have banded together under the banner AppleToo to bring attention to the company’s alleged internal racism and sexism, among other issues.

“The truth is that the culture of secrecy creates an opaque, intimidating fortress for many Apple employees – a reality faced disproportionately by our Black, Indigenous, and other colleagues from historically marginalized racial, gender, and ethnic groups,” the group wrote in a statement.

When prejudice and misconduct of any type is experienced or witnessed, the employees accuse Apple management of isolating, humiliating, and even gaslighting employees.

“All internal options have been exhausted. We’ve discussed it with our upper management. We’ve gone to the Human Resources department. We’ve progressed through the Business Conduct process. “Nothing has changed,” the group declared.

According to The Verge, 15 current and former employees have been actively involved in the formation of the group.

Along with the website, the organization developed an Apple Workers Twitter account to collect stories from former and current Apple employees, as well as employees of Apple’s third-party collaborators. The group hopes to enhance working conditions for all employees through this initiative. “By working together, we can iterate a healthier workplace,” the organization stated.

On its main website, the group also sponsors and links to a “Wage Transparency” poll. Apple’s attempt to limit pay fairness discussion among employees earlier this month by shutting down employee-run compensation transparency polls sparked the AppleToo movement.

In a statement to Input magazine, the group stated that they are working together to determine their next steps. The formation of an official union, which would be able to bargain and legally enforce reforms within Apple, may be one conceivable conclusion.

According to Input, Apple pays its employees well to maintain secrecy and follow business rules, which the organization claims encourages wrongdoing and prejudice within the company.

“I experienced so many awful things when I was at Apple, and I always wondered how they manage to keep out of the spotlight,” Timnit Gebru, a former Apple employee and famous AI scientist, told The Verge. I’m glad to see that Apple employees are banding together. It’s past time for Apple to face the consequences.”