Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro to Feature Significant Design, Performance Shifts

Apple’s next premium iPhone may mark a deeper shift in the company’s product strategy than a simple design refresh. Leaks circulating in the supply chain and among industry watchers suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro, expected in 2026, is being shaped as a technological pivot: a device that pares back familiar visual signatures, leans harder into advanced silicon and camera systems, and potentially reshuffles the company’s carefully choreographed launch calendar.

Taken together, the reported changes — from a reworked front design to a new manufacturing process for its core chip — point to Apple preparing its flagship to compete more directly with rivals such as Samsung on both form factor and features, rather than relying primarily on ecosystem lock-in and incremental upgrades.

At the center of the redesign is the screen. According to multiple leaks, Apple plans to move Face ID sensors beneath the display, allowing the iPhone 18 Pro to abandon the current Dynamic Island cutout in favor of a much smaller punch-hole opening. The Dynamic Island is not expected to disappear entirely, but to return in a more compact, software-driven form, with live activities and notifications presented differently on the screen.

The Pro model is said to use a 6.27-inch LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max would grow to a 6.9-inch screen. Both Pro models are expected to adopt the under-display Face ID system. The standard iPhone 18 and the iPhone Air 2, by contrast, are reportedly set to keep the existing Dynamic Island for at least one more generation, underlining a widening design gap between Apple’s premium and non-premium phones.

The camera system is also expected to move beyond incremental upgrades. Leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro will introduce a variable aperture on its rear camera, allowing the lens to control how much light reaches the sensor depending on shooting conditions. Samsung previously experimented with a similar approach on the Galaxy S9, but Apple is expected to refine the concept, using it to improve performance in both bright daylight and low-light photography.

A silicon leap and a new launch rhythm

Inside the device, Apple is rumored to deploy its next-generation A20 Pro chip, built by TSMC on a 2-nanometer manufacturing process. The shift is expected to bring a noticeable jump in performance and efficiency, particularly for artificial-intelligence-driven features Apple is believed to be developing. Memory is also expected to increase: leaks point to configurations of up to 16GB of RAM, which would place the iPhone 18 Pro among the most powerful smartphones on the market.

Connectivity may be another quiet but significant change. Apple is reportedly preparing to introduce its own C2 modem, replacing Qualcomm’s current solution. The new modem is expected to offer faster speeds and more stable connections, and could even include satellite-based 5G support — a potentially transformative feature for users in regions with unreliable network coverage.

Externally, Apple is said to be testing new color options for the Pro and Pro Max models, including burgundy, brown and purple. It remains unclear which of these will reach the final lineup, but the experimentation suggests a deliberate attempt to refresh the visual identity of the top-tier iPhone.

Perhaps the most consequential rumor concerns timing rather than hardware. Instead of unveiling the entire iPhone lineup at once, Apple is said to be considering a split release. Under this plan, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max would launch in September 2026, while the standard iPhone 18 and the iPhone Air 2 would follow months later, in March 2027. If that happens, the Pro models would briefly become the cheapest “new” iPhones on sale, an unusual inversion of Apple’s normal pricing ladder that could reshape early-cycle sales dynamics.

Alongside the Pro models, Apple is also rumored to be preparing a new product category: the iPhone Fold. According to leaks, the foldable device would debut at the same time, featuring a 7.8-inch display when unfolded and a screen smaller than 5.3 inches when closed. It would run on the same A20 Pro chip, include 12GB of RAM, and rely on Touch ID rather than Face ID for biometric authentication.

None of this has been confirmed by Apple, and the company’s development plans have a history of changing late in the cycle. Still, the consistency of the leaks across design, silicon, camera hardware and launch strategy suggests that the iPhone 18 Pro is being positioned as more than a routine annual update.

If the reports prove even partly accurate, Apple’s 2026 flagship will represent a rare moment when multiple long-running elements of the iPhone — from its front-facing design to its release cadence — are rethought at the same time. For now, the industry is left parsing supply-chain hints and prototype rumors, with attention already turning toward what is expected to be Apple’s September 2026 launch window, when speculation will finally give way to confirmation — or correction.