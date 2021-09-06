Apple Watch Series 7 may be limited edition, and will be released alongside the iPhone 13.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is likely to be released at the same time as the iPhone 13, however there are some concerns about its availability and distribution.

With the highly anticipated iPhone 13 introduction at Apple’s September event, the Apple Watch Series 7 appears to be on its way. However, due to anticipated production delays, the smartwatch may only be available in restricted quantities.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is facing a slew of production issues that might cause delays or reduce production volumes. According to Apple Insider, one of the rumored production challenges is the impending smartwatch’s intricate design.

According to reports, the Apple Watch Series 7’s design is significantly more sophisticated than its predecessors. Apple is developing a large-screen smartwatch with 16% more pixels than previous models. The 40mm version will be upgraded to 44mm, while the 41mm version will be upgraded to 45mm.

Assemblers had issues putting together Apple Watch Series 7 components, screens, and electronic modules, according to Nikkei.

“Apple and its suppliers are working around the clock to resolve the challenges, but it’s difficult to say when mass production will begin,” according to Nikkei Asia, citing sources familiar with the situation.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman offered three possible scenarios for the Apple Watch Series 7 launch, based on the alleged production issue.

First, Apple may decide to postpone the rollout until all issues have been rectified.

Second, Apple may decide to proceed with the planned launch date but only in restricted quantities. Another option is to keep the announcement going, but postpone the manufacturing until all difficulties are resolved.

Apple will evaluate the second and third possibilities, according to Gurman’s “Power On” newsletter.

The Cupertino tech giant may choose to keep the announcement going and sell a limited number of Apple Watch Series 7 units, or it may choose to unveil the device and make certain buyers wait until the wearable is mass-produced.

According to Bloomberg, Apple will emphasize the Watch Series 7’s bigger displays and flat-edged designs. As a result, customers can expect the smartwatch to come with unique watch faces.

The new device, however, will be devoid of health sensors. According to Bloomberg, customers expecting blood pressure monitoring features may have to wait until the next Apple Watch range.