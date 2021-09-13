Apple warns that vibrations from motorcycle engines can degrade the performance of iPhone cameras.

Do you ride a motorcycle every time you use your iPhone? Because the vibrations produced by motorbike engines can have a severe impact on the way iPhone cameras work, you may wish to take precautions.

On September 1, Apple issued a support article warning iPhone users that their motorcycle engines may endanger their devices.

High amplitude vibrations may also impact the photo and video quality of gadgets, according to the tech giant.

Long-term exposure of an iPhone to high-amplitude vibrations, according to Apple, compromises the device’s ability to take high-quality images and movies. According to XDA Developers, such vibrations, comparable to those produced by motorcyclists, affect the performance of functions like optical image stabilization (OIS) and closed-loop autofocus.

OIS and closed-loop autofocus are iPhone features that let you produce blur-free images even in difficult-to-capture situations. Even if a user accidently moves the smartphone while taking a photo, OIS helps retain a high-quality portrait. When a camera movement is detected during image capture, the OIS sends a signal to the gyroscope. The iPhone camera lens adjusts automatically based on the angle of the gyroscope.

Closed-loop autofocus, on the other hand, keeps the iPhone camera steady even when it’s vibrating. It measures and changes the iPhone camera lens to the most precise settings automatically. The onboard magnetic sensors that sense gravity and the impacts of vibration make this possible.

The handlebars and chassis, according to Apple, transmit large amplitude vibrations created by high-power motorbike engines. According to The Verge, attaching the iPhone to the handlebars of such motorcycles exposes the gadget to vibrations that have a noticeable influence on its cameras.

Smaller cars or electric engines, on the other hand, do not do as much damage as those that produce high amplitude vibrations.

When mounting an iPhone to small volume vehicles such as scooters, Apple still recommends utilizing a vibration dampening mount.

Apple then advised iPhone customers that lowering their devices’ exposure to electric engines, even at a reduced amplitude, can help protect their iPhone cameras’ OIS and closed-loop autofocus.

According to MacRumors, the iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s Plus, and all iPhone 7 and later models are vulnerable because they all feature OIS and closed-loop AF technology.