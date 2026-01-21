Apple Scores Legal Wins Amid Ongoing Privacy Challenges

Apple has recently scored a partial victory in its ongoing legal battle over user privacy in both the United States and France, though the tech giant’s troubles are far from over. While some claims against the company were dismissed, others remain active, ensuring continued scrutiny of its privacy practices and competitive strategies.

Partial Win in California Court

On January 20, 2026, a U.S. District Court in California ruled in favor of Apple, dismissing several privacy-related claims in a class action lawsuit filed by developers Mysk in 2022. The lawsuit accused Apple of violating California’s privacy laws by allegedly collecting user data through first-party apps like the App Store, Apple Music, and Apple TV, even when users had opted out of such tracking. The plaintiffs argued that Apple’s privacy assurances were misleading and ineffective.

However, the court’s ruling, while favorable for Apple, was more procedural than substantive. Judge Edward J. Davila dismissed claims related to California’s Invasion of Privacy Act, the California Constitution, and Pennsylvania’s wiretapping laws, citing contradictions and insufficient legal grounding. The judge also stated that expecting zero data transmission to Apple was “objectively unreasonable” given the nature of modern app usage.

Despite this ruling, the case is not entirely closed. Judge Davila gave plaintiffs a 30-day window to amend their claims, though he expressed doubt that the plaintiffs could adequately address the court’s concerns.

Continued Scrutiny in Europe

In a separate case across the Atlantic, Apple faced legal challenges in France, where its App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature was under scrutiny. ATT, introduced in iOS 14.5, requires apps to ask users for permission before tracking their activity across other apps and websites. This feature has drawn the ire of advertisers, who argue that it hampers their ability to target ads effectively.

In March 2025, France’s antitrust regulator imposed a €150 million fine on Apple, calling the ATT feature “abusive” under competition law. However, a Paris court recently upheld the feature, rejecting calls for its removal in France. This ruling marks a significant win for Apple, which celebrated the court’s decision as a validation of its commitment to user privacy. The company argued that ATT gives users “real control” over their data, a message that resonates with many consumers but continues to be a point of contention for industry rivals and regulators.

While ATT remains in place for now, the ruling does not guarantee its safety across the European Union. Authorities in Germany, Italy, and Poland are still examining its broader implications, particularly regarding competition and the digital advertising ecosystem. Any significant changes to ATT could have widespread technical ramifications for Apple’s operating system.

These legal battles highlight the tension between Apple’s claims of protecting user privacy and the concerns raised by plaintiffs and regulators who view its practices as misleading or potentially anticompetitive. As the company continues to defend its privacy framework, questions persist about how much control users truly have over their data and whether current privacy settings are genuinely effective.

As these cases progress, all eyes will remain on Apple, not just for its next product release, but for how it navigates the complex terrain of digital privacy and competition law.