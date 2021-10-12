Apple Releases watchOS 8.0.1 and iOS 15.0.2 To Fix Bugs in the Apple Watch Series 3 and iPhone 13.

Apple has released watchOS 8.0.1 and iOS 15.0.2, which aim to fix flaws in the Apple Watch Series 3 and iPhone 13.

WatchOS 8.0.1 is 125 megabytes in size and was released alongside iOS 15.0.2 on Monday. Despite the fact that it is a tiny update with few new features, Apple Watch Series 3 performance is expected to improve, according to Apple Insider.

Unfortunately, some Apple Watch Series 3 owners have reported troubles with watchOS 8, which was released in September. They reportedly had issues with their smartphones, including the inability to see an accurate software update progress display and the absence of Accessibility settings. The Cupertino tech behemoth released the most recent update to fix these issues.

Apple Watches with Automatic Update turned on will get WatchOS 8.0.1 automatically downloaded and installed.

Wearers can also use their iPhones to update their Apple Watches. All customers have to do is go to their iPhones’ My Watch app, select General, choose Software Update, and then click Download and Install.

When it comes to updating your Apple Watch, there are numerous factors to keep in mind. First, their smartwatch must be within the host iPhone’s Wi-Fi range. When running the update, make sure the device has enough battery power.

If the update is performed while the smartwatch is charging, the Apple Watch’s battery should be charged to at least half of its full capacity before proceeding.

In terms of iOS 15.0.2, it fixes the current iOS 15 problems on the iPhone 13. Though the latest iPhone update brings a number of enhancements to the devices, it is primarily focused on bug fixes, according to GSM Arena.

The failure of device restore or update when using iTunes or Finder, as well as the difficulty of the MagSafe-equipped iPhone Leather Wallet to connect to Find My, are among the issues it tackles.

It also addresses the failure of CarPlay to open audio apps or disconnect during playback, as well as the AirTag issue that prevents it from appearing in the Find My Items menu.