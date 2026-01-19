Apple Plans Split iPhone Launch as 18 Pro Signals Strategy Shift

Apple appears to be preparing one of the most significant changes to its iPhone playbook in more than a decade: a redesigned flagship, a new release rhythm, and a clearer separation between premium and mainstream models.

According to reports circulating in the supply chain and cited by Forbes, Apple’s next high-end phone, the iPhone 18 Pro, could arrive in roughly eight months, while a lower-cost iPhone 17e may debut even sooner, possibly within about a month. The leaks suggest Apple is no longer treating the iPhone cycle as a single annual event, but as a staggered, two-season strategy designed to keep its most expensive devices in the spotlight for longer.

At the center of the shift is the iPhone 18 Pro itself. A recent concept video published by the well-known leak platform FrontPageTech shows a device that would abandon the familiar Dynamic Island in favor of under-display Face ID and a much smaller camera cutout moved to the top-left corner of the screen. If accurate, it would be Apple’s clearest step yet toward a near full-screen front design.

The idea has already divided Apple’s core audience. Some users argue that a left-aligned hole breaks the visual symmetry and makes the phone resemble Android designs from years ago. Others see it as an inevitable transitional step toward a truly uninterrupted display and say Apple customers will eventually accept the change.

Despite the attention-grabbing front redesign, much of the rest of the hardware is expected to remain conservative. Supply-chain information indicates that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will keep display sizes of 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, matching the current iPhone 17 Pro lineup. The frame is still expected to use aluminum. Camera hardware is also said to stay broadly the same: three 48-megapixel sensors on the back and an 18-megapixel front camera. Both Pro models are expected to ship with 12 GB of RAM.

A new calendar for Apple’s most important product

The bigger story, however, is timing.

Starting with the iPhone 18 generation, Apple is expected to abandon its long-standing tradition of unveiling the entire lineup in September. Instead, the company is said to be moving to two iPhone launch windows per year.

Under this plan, Apple would introduce three high-end models in the fall of 2026: the iPhone 18 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and a long-rumored foldable device, widely referred to as the iPhone Fold. The more affordable models — the standard iPhone 18 and a new iPhone 18e — would not arrive until the spring of 2027.

If Apple follows through, the Pro models would dominate the lineup for several months and effectively become the only “new” iPhones on the market during that period, a sharp departure from the company’s usual tiered pricing ladder and launch strategy.

Analysts have already begun circulating early specifications for the fall 2026 trio. The foldable iPhone is said to feature a 7.8-inch display when opened and a screen smaller than 5.3 inches when closed, positioning it firmly in the premium category alongside the Pro models.

While these long-term plans are taking shape, Apple has also been using regional promotions to keep its brand visible, particularly in China. On January 6, the company released special Year of the Horse designs ahead of the Lunar New Year on February 17. Apple distributed a limited WeChat red-envelope cover featuring a stylized horse integrated into the Apple logo, rendered in light gold tones with cloud motifs. The cover was valid for three months but was quickly claimed due to high demand. Matching wallpapers were also released for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch.

Apple also introduced a physical limited-edition product: AirPods Pro 3 in a Year of the Horse version, with a laser-engraved horse emoji on the charging case that cannot be obtained through the standard engraving service. The model is priced at 1,899 yuan.

None of the iPhone 18 details have been confirmed by Apple, and the company’s plans have a history of evolving deep into the development cycle. Still, the consistency of the leaks around both hardware and scheduling points to a broader strategic rethink.

If the reports are even partly accurate, the iPhone 18 Pro will not just be another annual refresh. It will mark the beginning of a new rhythm for Apple’s most important product — one that places its most expensive devices at the center of attention for longer, and reshapes how and when the company competes in the global smartphone market.