Apple intends to release a self-driving car in 2025.

According to a Bloomberg News article published Thursday citing persons familiar with the topic, Apple (AAPL) wants to introduce its self-driving automobile in 2025.

This would not be a vehicle with self-driving capabilities. According to the story, Apple is working on a hands-free driving design that will include no steering wheel or pedals. The tech firm, known as Project Titan, began its road toward self-driving automobiles in 2014 by constructing a vehicle from the ground up.

Rivals in the auto business are attempting to develop semi-autonomous or electric vehicles, both of which require less gasoline and are thus more carbon-neutral or green. Because governments all around the world want to reduce their carbon footprint, the race toward greener technologies is picking up steam.

The automobile would also have lounge-style seats for passengers and an infotainment system that would combine news and entertainment. According to the sources, safety is a major concern with self-driving cars, hence an emergency takeover system is in the works.

According to Reuters, shares in the iPhone maker jumped 3% in response to the news, reaching a new high. Apple, on the other hand, has yet to confirm or contradict the information concerning their plans. Self-driving cars are difficult to develop since there are so many variables to consider, such as traffic, weather, obstructions, lighting (or lack thereof), road conditions, and so on.

Apple has also revealed that customers of its goods, such as the iPhone, will be able to fix them themselves.