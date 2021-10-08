Apple has requested that developers include an account deletion option in their apps.

App makers who allow users to create accounts have been asked by Apple to provide an account termination feature in their apps. The regulation will take effect in the first quarter of next year.

In June, the firm changed its App Store Review Guidelines to provide users more control over their personal data. According to a blog post published on Wednesday, the upgrade requires third-party apps in the App Store to have an account termination mechanism.

From January 31, 2022, the requirement will apply to all app submissions. According to MacRumors, the tech giant also requested app developers to investigate any regulations that may force them to store specific types of data.

Developers should also make sure that their apps follow Apple’s policy on protecting user privacy. Developers were cautioned by the corporation to explicitly educate customers about how they handle user data, including what information is acquired, how it is obtained, and their data retention and deletion policies. The product bundles for the app should include proper app privacy information.

Apple has also made it easier for customers to raise concerns and issues with third-party apps. The “Report a Problem” option has finally returned with the iOS 15 upgrade, according to scam hunters.

It now includes the ability to report the presence of scam apps on the App Store, among other enhancements. The option to “Report a Scam or Fraud” can be found in the drop-down menu selections.

For the time being, the feature is only available in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Other regions will soon be able to use the feature on their iOS 15 devices.

Previously, Apple users who were having problems had to go to a website via the Apps or Games page in the App store. However, according to The Verge, there were no obvious ways for reporting a hoax.