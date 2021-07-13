Apple has released the MagSafe Battery Pack, which is a portable battery for the iPhone 12 series.

Apple unveiled a new charging accessory on Tuesday. The MagSafe Battery Pack will cost $99.00 and will be available for iPhone 12 products.

According to Apple’s product literature, “attaching the MagSafe Battery Pack is a snap.”

“Charging on the go is simple because to its compact, intuitive design. It stays attached to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro thanks to properly positioned magnets, ensuring secure and reliable wireless charging. It also charges itself, so there’s no need to turn it on or off. “Neither your credit cards nor your key fobs will be affected.”

According to surveys, battery life is a major worry for smartphone users.

The MagSafe Battery Pack has a wireless power output of up to 15 watts. Preordering is already open for the battery pack, which is only available in white. The delivery time looks to be somewhere between a week and ten days.

The battery pack may be charged via a port on the pack, which allows for faster charging of both the battery and the smartphone. The battery life of the battery pack may be accessed via iOS, which displays the charge state on the lock screen.

https://t.co/twui3puexZ pic.twitter.com/Two9kvcJ0K Apple has released an official $99 MagSafe battery pack for the iPhone 12 series https://t.co/twui3puexZ pic.twitter.com/Two9kvcJ0K

Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack Unlocks Long-Suspected Reverse Charging Feature https://t.co/An2FICqbza by @julipuli pic.twitter.com/XefwMPDV1i Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack Unlocks Long-Suspected Reverse Charging Feature https://t.co/An2FICqbza by @julipuli pic.twitter.com/XefwMP