Apple Car mass production could begin in 2024; the company is in talks with Asian automakers.

Apple has yet to respond to reports about the Apple Car, but according to a new source, the much-anticipated electronic vehicle might go into production in 2024. According to reports, the company is in talks with a number of Asian automakers.

Digitimes Asia, a Taiwanese magazine, has the most recent information on the alleged Apple Car. According to the story, Apple is visiting Asian vehicle manufacturers and suppliers in preparation for mass production of the Apple Car in 2024.

According to multiple sources, Apple paid a visit to SK Group and LG Electronics in July. Toyota Motor Corporation in Japan is rumored to be next on the tech titan’s list.

In the past, Apple Car has been related to Hyundai, Mercedes Benz, Volkswagen, and BMW.

Apple Car rumors have been circulating online since 2014, and it was once thought that Apple had scaled back the project to focus on autonomous vehicle software instead. However, it appears that the business is on track to launch its own electric car, following changes in management and personnel.

Apple will need to tap into a new supply chain in order to create a vehicle for consumers. While it is evident that the company aims to manufacture car batteries in the United States, a cooperation with a well-known automaker is required.

Meanwhile, Apple Car may deploy LED screens throughout the vehicle, according to a patent application filed last month. The panels would display detailed warnings that would inform other drivers of the vehicle’s actions.

The Apple Car’s autonomous driving technology, which has been tested on public roads, is one of the most hotly anticipated features. Despite the deluge of speculations and leaks around the electric vehicle, the Cupertino-based tech giant has remained silent whenever the subject has been raised.

Over the years, Digitimes has offered hit-or-miss leaks, and the latest details, like all of them, are unofficial and hence very speculative at this moment.