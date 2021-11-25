Apple Black Friday 2021: Best Deals on AirPods and Apple Watch

Since the tech giant introduced its latest models of the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, many Apple enthusiasts are on the watch for price decreases on Black Friday.

Though Apple is notorious for not delivering excellent prices, or any deals for that matter, other retailers are stepping up to ensure that shoppers can still get their hands on discounted Apple products. So, here are some of the best offers you’ll find this year to save money on Apple gadgets.

Apple’s online store

Apple does have a Black Friday promotion, despite not offering any discounts on its products. From November 26 to November 29, Apple will be giving away gift cards with select purchases that may be used for future purchases.

Amazon

Amazon is currently running a series of fantastic Apple bargains. There is something for everyone, from headphones to iPads.

Apple headphones are the most popular items on Amazon in terms of overall sales. Customers may get the new AirPods Pro, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, and AirPods Max for a lot less than they would normally. The iPad Air, iPad Pro, and Pencil, as well as the 13-inch Macbook Pro, are all on sale.

Amazon is offering a $60 discount on the Apple Watch SE, which is being matched by BestBuy. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch Series 5 is now $290 cheaper.

The Best Buy

Best Buy also runs a number of Apple-related promotions.

iPhones are the first to be introduced. Customers who activate or trade in an iPhone 11 or a newer iPhone version at Best Buy can save up to $1,000. They also have iPhone accessories for sale at a discount.

The 21.5″ iMac is also available at a $500 discount from the electronics retailer.

The 38mm and 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 models are both $30 discounted.

Other Savings

Amazon and Best Buy aren’t the only locations where you can get a decent deal on electronics. Keep a look out for some surprise offers at Walmart, Target, and AT&T.

Customers who buy an Apple Watch and an Apple Watch SE this Black Friday, for example, can save up to $330, according to AT&T’s website.

In the meanwhile, Walmart is providing a $50 discount on the Apple Watch Series 6 in both 40mm and 44mm sizes. Discounts are also available on the Apple Watch Series 3 38mm and the Apple Watch.