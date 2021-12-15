Apple and Google have a duopoly on the mobile market, according to a UK watchdog.

On Tuesday, a corporate competition watchdog group in the United Kingdom recommended that Apple and Google, both located in the United States, should be examined for their alleged duopoly in the mobile phone market.

In a news release, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) stated that it has provisionally found Apple and Google to be limiting “”Choice and innovation.” The CMA began its investigation in June 2020 and will issue a final report in June 2022.

“It’s easy to forget that [Apple and Google] make all the rules, from deciding which apps are available in their app stores to making it tough for us to switch to other browsers on our phones.” This control has the potential to limit innovation and choice, as well as raise prices, which is bad news for users “Andrea Coscelli, CMA’s chief executive, stated in a press release.

According to the CMA, Apple iPhones will account for half of all smartphones in use in the United Kingdom in 2020. The remainder of the group was using an Android device.

In the United Kingdom, Apple’s Software Store and Google’s Play Store accounted for 95% of all native app downloads. The firms’ browsers accounted for 90% of browser usage on mobile devices in the United Kingdom.

Apple and Google are two of the world’s most valued firms. Apple has a market capitalisation of approximately $2.9 trillion, while Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has a market capitalization of approximately $1.9 trillion.

According to a report released by US lawmakers in June, Apple and Google are among the businesses that have hampered competition and decreased consumer choice.

The corporations, according to Coscelli, have a “vice-like” hold on the mobile device market, which includes apps, web browsers, and other phone-related technology.

To put it another way, if an Apple user thinks that a Google phone is cheaper or simply makes more sense for them and wants to move, the businesses make it extremely difficult to do so. Transferring data from iOS to Android, in particular, is tricky. Users are virtually bought for life by the firms, which means they may raise rates and users are practically forced to comply, and users can only use their systems according to rules that the companies discreetly prescribe.

Apple and Google also stifle all competition, which costs users money. The firms, on the other hand, maintain that their monopolies provide security and promote innovation, resulting in job creation.