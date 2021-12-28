Anyone traveling by train this week should heed the warnings of the LNER, Avanti West Coast, Northern Rail, and ScotRail.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a triple threat of industrial action, planned closures, and personnel shortages is wreaking havoc on holiday travel plans.

Several rail services are currently being disrupted due to Covid-19-infected employees.

Due to a lack of available employees, TransPennine Express, ScotRail, Avanti West Coast, Northern Rail, LNER, and Greater Anglia have all reported service disruptions.

Over ‘faint’ result lines, a doctor issues a lateral flow test caution.

Meanwhile, the RMT union’s industrial action continues to disrupt East Midlands Railway services, with an adjusted service set to begin on January 2.

The inconvenience could have been averted, according to RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch, if rail operators had taken employees’ complaints seriously.

“The added problem of Covid absenteeism demonstrates that the railway is at capacity in terms of staffing levels, and should result in an urgent halt to proposed worker reduction in the New Year,” he added.

Planned engineering work is also affecting a number of routes.

Until January 3, Southern’s Gatwick Airport trains will run to and from London Bridge instead of London Victoria.

Between December 27 and January 3, Leeds will have a curtailed service, including a “very limited” service on January 2.

Between December 27 and December 31, CrossCountry trains will not stop at Bristol Parkway in the west. Some Great Western Railway trains between Bristol Temple Meads and London will be impacted.

Despite the restrictions, National Train claims that 95% of the UK’s rail network would be open throughout the holidays.

It went on to say that the 370 engineering projects it is working on over the holidays were scheduled “months, if not years” in advance.

Commuters and visitors to the city should expect similar travel problems due to planned Tube disruptions.

The Piccadilly line between Heathrow Airport and Acton Town has been closed until December 30.

Until December 28, there will be no service on the Jubilee line between Willesden Green and Wembley Park, as well as the Metropolitan line between Wembley Park and Aldgate.

Since December 23, the Metropolitan and City line has been totally closed and will not reopen until further notice. “The summary has come to an end.”