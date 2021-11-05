Antonio Conte and Tottenham have shown an immediate flaw that Everton can exploit.

When Everton faced Vitesse Arnhem on Thursday evening, they got their first look of Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs confirmed Nuno Espirito Santo’s dismissal earlier this week following their home defeat to Manchester United, despite the Portuguese manager having only been in control in north London for a few months.

Conte’s return to the Premier League was confirmed shortly after when he was introduced as the new Tottenham manager – and he sat on the bench for the first time in the Europa League on Thursday.

It was a tense night for the Italian, as his team was pulled back from a 3-0 lead to 3-2 at one point, but they were able to secure all three points.

Even though the former Chelsea and Inter Milan manager has only been in control of Spurs for a short time, there are early signals that Everton should be aware of ahead of their Saturday meeting against Tottenham.

First and foremost, the formation must be evaluated.

Wolves dominated the Blues in the first half of their previous meeting on Monday, taking advantage of their edge in the center of the pitch in particular.

They were able to drive their wing-backs forward because to a three-man defense, with players like Trincao and Hwang Hee-Chan dropping back frequently, leaving vast gaps in the midfield for Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho.

At halftime, Rafa Benitez was obliged to modify his system, and switching to a 4-3-3 shape surely helped plug the gaps in his side.

That could be the case again on Sunday, with Conte switching Spurs to a 3-4-3 shape for his first game in charge.

Everton’s decision to stick with the system that they used against Wolves, despite Abdoulaye Doucoure’s big influence in the middle of the pitch, could spell disaster.

Whatever individuals Benitez has available ahead of this game, it appears that a formation adjustment is required to make the side more balanced and sturdy at the back.

Spurs’ central combination on Thursday evening was Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Oliver Skipp, so it will be intriguing to see how they perform. “The summary has come to an end.”