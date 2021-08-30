Another Sony State Of Play is rumored to be taking place in September.

Following an insider’s statement during a livestream that seemed to confirm prior months’ speculations about the presentation’s date, Sony Interactive Entertainment may hold another State of Play conference in the coming weeks.

According to one Reddit user, YouTuber Nate the Hate, a gaming and industry news content developer, Sony’s new State of Play will take place in September. This was featured on the Spawncast podcast by Spawn Wave, where Nate and a number of other gaming industry personalities discussed recent game releases.

Many PlayStation fans are still waiting for further PS5 game announcements, especially for the next “God of War” game, which will act as a direct successor to the franchise’s PS4 revival from 2018.

Nate the Hate’s statement seemed to validate prior speculations about a still-unconfirmed State of Play event in September. According to Comicbook, game journalist Jeff Grubb stated in July that Sony was reportedly targeting September for a new presentation.

Grubb is a well-known insider in the gaming industry who has previously provided correct information on anything from release dates to announcements and everything in between. He was also there for the Spawn Wave podcast, but he didn’t respond to Nate the Hate’s remark of a September State of Play.

Nate’s mention of State of Play was quickly discounted by other players, since there had been plenty of other reports about the presentation’s alleged timeline.

Several trailers were shown at the previous State of Play event in July, including those for “Death Stranding Director’s Cut,” “Lost Judgment,” and “Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles.”

After actor Norman Reedus appeared to confirm that a sequel to Hideo Kojima’s cryptic adventure game was apparently in negotiations, VGC reported that some PlayStation fans speculated that the next State of Play would feature the upcoming “God of War” sequel, while others predicted that an announcement for “Death Stranding 2” would be made.

Sony usually organizes a State of Play event many times a year, with erratic schedules. They are normally an hour long and can include one or more games, depending on Sony’s ambitions.