Anomaly Power Temporal Blade Build in the ‘Outriders’ Trickster Guide.

The time-traveling From boss-smashing Twisted Rounds variants to a more active Anomaly Power version that has players zipping around floors with relative ease, Trickster may be customized in a variety of ways.

Despite the high damage output of conventional Twisted Rounds builds, many players find this style of play to be monotonous. It’s definitely satisfying to see large damage statistics, but there’s more to the Trickster than killing stuff with a shotgun.

For Tricksters looking for a more engaging and pleasant playstyle in “Outriders,” here’s a non-meta Anomaly Power build with great mobility and severe burst damage.

Armor, Skills, and Mods of Legendary Characters

This build is built on the idea of using Temporal Blade and Venator’s Knife to potentially one-shot everything that comes into touch with the abilities. Venator’s Knife marks targets, forcing the next attack they receive to deal double damage; this includes damaging abilities, thus making them critical damage.

One of the most critical aspects of this setup is stacking as much damage as possible onto Temporal Blade. Use the Edge of Time legendary set to increase the damage of Temporal Blade and Cyclone Slice by 100%, then use the following mods to increase DPS and skill uptime: Hunt The Prey or Cyclone Slice can be utilized in the third skill slot; the former is useful for extra mobility, while the latter can be used as a filler ability when Temporal Blade is on cooldown. The Edge of Time set also helps Cyclone Slice, giving it a great third choice.

For best effect, equip armor components that give Anomaly Power, Cooldown Reduction, and Skills Life Leech.

Tree of Classes

For increased Anomaly Power and Cooldown Reduction, choose the Reaver tree. Get Altered Executioner for a 50 percent AP buff after using Venator’s Knife, as well as the Countershield node for an AP buff for each enemy in Close Range. If you prefer Hunt The Prey over Cyclone Slice, get Combat Shield’s Timeline.

Weapons that are recommended

The damage dealt by this build is not heavily reliant on weaponry. Guns with on-hit effects, such as Shadow Comet, Storm Whip, Death Chains, and other mods, can be extremely useful because they can do massive amounts of damage while allowing abilities to recharge. However, if you want to increase your survivability even more, make sure you have Skills Life Leech on your favored weapons.