Anomaly Power Rocket Launcher Technomancer Build for ‘Outriders’.

With their Ordnance abilities, the Technomancer has access to some extremely powerful setups, making this the optimal class for “Outriders” gamers who enjoy splash damage and large explosions.

This construct, unlike the mine-laying Torrential Downpour, makes full advantage of the Grim Inventor armor set, which was recently enhanced in the “New Horizon” update for “Outriders.”

Players will now be able to spam more rockets with Tools of Destruction and Pain Launcher, which can result in some rewarding results in target-rich areas, thanks to a large improvement to the armor set’s passive effect.

The revised Grim Inventor rocket spam construct in “Outriders” is shown below.

Armor of Legend, Skills, and Mods

The Grim Inventor set now allows Pain Launcher to reload the rocket launcher or minigun from Tools of Destruction an unlimited number of times instead of just once every Tools of Destruction deployment, according to the “New Horizon” update. This means that as long as the Pain Launcher keeps hitting adversaries, gamers will be allowed to keep their heavy weapon out indefinitely.

Take Fixing Wave for its heal and ability to reload weapons with the Quartermaster mod, in addition to these two abilities.

Players will require mods that improve the effectiveness of both Pain Launcher and Tools of Destruction for this build. Consider the following options: These mods go well with the Grim Inventor helmet, chest piece, and leggings’ built-in ones. Rain of Pain’s cooldown has been lowered, allowing players to fire more rockets from Tools of Destruction and spam Pain Launcher.

To optimize damage and Pain Launcher uptime, make sure all armor components have as much Anomaly Power and Cooldown Reduction as possible.

Tree of Classes

Remove all Anomaly Power nodes, as well as defensive and cooldown nodes, from the Demolisher tree. If players can keep Pain Launcher’s cooldown below 10 seconds, they can stay on Techbond indefinitely.

Weapons that are recommended

Weapon selection is minimal because this is a Tools of Destruction build. On-kill mods like Killing Spree will be inherited by both Rocket Launcher and Minigun, albeit the Firepower boost will be wasted because the ability scales off of Anomaly Power.