Andros Townsend was great, while two others were brilliant, according to Everton player ratings versus Burnley.

As Burnley attempted to increase the pressure, he made a few good saves, but there was little he could do about the strike that did find the back of the net.

For the most part, an usually energetic showing from the full back in a role a little higher up the pitch, though he wasn’t able to have much of an impact in the final third.

Throughout the match, he was involved in a physical struggle with Chris Wood and dealt admirably with the striker’s pressure. The Colombian international made a strong comeback.

In his first outing of the season, the defender did a good job at the heart of Everton’s defense in the first half, dealing with the pressure from Burnley. As the Blues modified their system, he was eventually withdrawn early in the second period.

He’s had a terrible start to the season, but this was his greatest performance, even without his game-winning goal to bring Everton back into the game. In a real struggle, he was composed and mature at the back against his old side.

He’d only got a few chances to break forward, but he could be a good option down that wing if Everton could locate him more often. On this occasion, his set piece delivery was perhaps not as strong as it typically is.

Throughout the first half, he struggled with possession, but in the second half, he really stepped up his game. His through-ball to Demarai Gray for the winger’s goal was particularly beautiful.

He, like his midfield partner, simply did not utilise the ball effectively enough in the first 45 minutes to put his team on the attack. After the break, things improved, but not to the same extent as Doucoure.

What a second half from the summer acquisition. His assist for Michael Keane’s equalizer was good, but his left-footed piledriver a few minutes later was the pinnacle of a fantastic stretch for the hosts.

For the most of the contest, he was dragged into a physical confrontation, but he rose to the occasion admirably. He didn't get his goal, or even a shot at it, but