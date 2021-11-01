An outraged victim tells the pervert masseur to “rot in hell.”

After being arrested and questioned by police in relation to similar crimes on other women, a trained masseur sexually assaulted three women.

After a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting his customers, Christopher Barnes, 46, was sentenced to four years in prison at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday (October 29).

Barnes was informed by one of the victims that she hoped he “rotted in hell” for the harm he had caused her.

Barnes grabbed the breasts and groins of six women who booked treatment at his Rose Lane clinic, according to prosecutor Michael Scholes.

Barnes, of Wellington Street, Garston, had previously touched two women at his south Liverpool clinic in the space of two months in 2018, leaving them disgusted, vulnerable, and terrified.

In June 2019, he pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault just weeks before his trial and was sentenced to 20 months in jail with a two-year suspension.

After reading about Barnes in The Washington Newsday, more women called the police to report they, too, had been sexually abused by him.

Barnes raped eight women during massages when he took advantage of customers in pain and stress by abusing his position of trust.

After being arrested and examined by police in April 2018 in response to claims by two additional women, Barnes committed three sexual assaults, according to Judge Neil Flewitt, QC.

According to Judge Flewitt: “Another aggravating characteristic of this case is that you sexually assaulted three women after being arrested and interrogated in connection with two other women’s complaints.

“Moreover, the fact that you committed crimes against eight separate women suggests that these crimes were not the result of a momentary breakdown in judgment, but rather of some forethought, as you were, in my opinion, on the lookout for potential victims.”

Barnes utilized the guise of being a certified masseur to commit a series of sexual assaults, according to Judge Flewitt.

“I recognize that you were a properly qualified masseur when you committed these offenses,” Judge Flewitt remarked.

