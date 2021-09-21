An hour from Liverpool, you can take a Halloween ghost train journey.

Halloween is approaching, and there’s a creepy train journey not far from Liverpool that you can experience.

The East Lancashire Railway’s Halloween Ghost Trains promise plenty of spooky excitement, with surprises and goodies for the whole family.

People are welcome to ride the haunted steam locomotive with its devoted scream team and help evict any ghosts, ghouls, or monsters lurking nearby.

Expect a few surprises along the voyage, such as the crew’s heinous heroes, Count Brian the vampire, Veronica the witch, and Zombie Bob, who will all assist passengers in avoiding any awful curses.

There will also be a band of Ghoulish Ghosts performing spine-chilling songs, conjuring up magical spells, and duping passengers into joining in the fun.

Those who dare to board are urged to dress up, and diabolical delights will be available for purchase at the station buffet.

Tickets start at £18.30 for adults and £12.90 for children and must be ordered in advance. From October 28 to 30, the Halloween Ghost Trains will depart at 5.30pm, 7pm, and 8.30pm. All trains leave from Bury station, about a 50-minute drive from Liverpool, and there are no other options for boarding. Tickets can be purchased here.