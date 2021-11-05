An armed gang assaults a man and steals his watch from his wrist.

Three masked crooks ambushed and robbed a man in his own house.

Three males armed with bats and knives broke into a property on Beechtrees in Skelmersdale through the back door, according to police.

The thugs demanded money before assaulting the victim and knocking him out.

They then pulled the victim’s watch from his wrist and searched the property, seizing money.

Lancashire police stated in a statement: “A guy was assaulted during a burglary in Skelmersdale, and we’re looking for information.

“The trio ransacked the property and stole money and a watch from the victim’s wrist. They were dressed in black and covered their faces.” DC Skelmersdale Police’s Kieran Helps said: “This must have been a horrific encounter for the victim, who was not only assaulted but also knocked unconscious in his own house, where he should have felt safe.

“Anyone who observed the individuals involved or knows what happened should contact us.”

Call 101 or email [email protected] and reference incident 647 from November 2nd.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.