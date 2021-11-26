Amazon’s Best Black Friday Deals 2021: From Kindles to Rings to Echo Smart Speakers

Every major U.S. store is offering Black Friday offers on Friday, but Amazon has gone all out.

Discounts are available on anything from video games to beauty care products, home equipment, and toys on the internet marketplace.

However, some of the best bargains may be found on things made by the retail behemoth itself. Kindle eBook readers, Ring home security gadgets, and Echo smart speakers, for example, have all seen significant price reductions.

These deals will not endure indefinitely, and there will be plenty of competition in the form of other bargain-hungry buyers. As a result, getting ahead of the masses is critical.

For the whole Black Friday time, Washington Newsday has already prepared a full guide on how to achieve this (as well as a separate tips and tricks article for those who are hoping to procure gaming consoles).

In addition, we’ve put together a brief list of the greatest Amazon offers presently available, which you can see below.

You may also keep up with all the latest offers and discounts by visiting our Black Friday 2021 live blog.

Echo (Amazon)

For $51.94, you can acquire an Echo Dot smart speaker that looks like the beautiful infant Yoda (aka, Grogu) for Star Wars enthusiasts. This item is not only a good conversation starter, but it’s also fully voice-controllable, Alexa-integrated, and has quality audio for a better listening experience.

If you don’t want to make your house look like it belongs in a galaxy far, far away, a basic third-generation Echo Dot is also available on Amazon for a low price. This version costs $19.99 and includes a complimentary Sengled Bluetooth color lightbulb.

Amazon isn’t the only retailer cutting prices on its merchandise. For example, Best Buy is presently running a number of bargains on Amazon-branded smart speakers, with one of the most notable being a half-price offer on the third-generation Echo Dot.

Ring Doorbell by Amazon

For just $61.99, you can acquire the Amazon Ring video doorbell (bundled with the Echo Show 5) directly from Amazon. This package has been reduced in price. This is a condensed version of the information.