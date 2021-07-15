Amazon, Walmart, Target, PS Direct, GameStop, Antonline, and other retailers have restocked their PS5 consoles.

This week, Antonline and Best Buy both had PS5 restocks. If you missed out on both of those, there are still a few options on the horizon, as GameStop, Walmart, and PS Direct are all expected to release more units in the next 24 hours.

The most recent PS5 replenishment information is listed below.

PS5 Restock at GameStop

At the time of writing, GameStop had recently released new PS5 units, with “PowerPro Rewards” members getting first dibs.

Given that the merchant’s previous refill was exactly two weeks ago and they prefer to replace their inventory on a biweekly basis, the timing makes reasonable.

While “PowerPro Rewards” members will have priority over other consumers, the virtual queue is likely to open for everyone else eventually, so you might have a shot if you are quick enough.

Check out GameStop’s PS5 replenishment.

PS5 Restock at Walmart

Another retailer that could see a replenishment today is Walmart, which is expected to start selling Sony’s next-generation system around 3 p.m. ET, according to industry analysts.

A PS5 is technically available on their website. The devices posted this morning, on the other hand, are being sold by third-party resellers who will charge you an astronomically high amount.

For example, many PS5s are currently listed on the Walmart website for upwards of $900, which is significantly more than the $499 recommended manufacturer’s price.

It’s best to wait until the official replenishment, which should happen at 3 p.m. today, to obtain a better deal.

Check Walmart for PS5 replenishment.

PS5 Restock on PS Direct

PS Direct is one seller that we can confirm is restocking this week.

Sony’s online storefront has already sent out email invitations to a small number of customers, encouraging them to buy a PS5 at 3 p.m. ET tomorrow (Friday, July 16). Following a period of exclusivity for these selected buyers, the virtual queue should open to the general public roughly 2 hours later, though this is not always ensured.

If the virtual queue does really open for everyone at this time, it will most likely happen at 5 p.m. ET.

PS replenishment may be found through PS Direct.

PS5 Restock at Best Buy

