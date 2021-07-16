Amazon, Walmart, Target, Costco, GameStop, and other retailers are restocking Xbox Series X.

Restocks of the Xbox Series X are coming tomorrow at a few retailers, and there’s still a chance you’ll be able to get one from Target if you’re lucky. Otherwise, joining the “Xbox Insider” program may be an excellent method to improve your chances of getting your hands on the next-generation system.

The newest information on Xbox Series X restocks is listed below.

Xbox Series X Restock at Walmart

This week, a resupply of the Xbox Series X at Walmart is becoming more plausible.

It will have been nearly a week since the merchant last sold the next-generation gear as of tomorrow (Thursday, July 15), so it is long overdue. Furthermore, console tracker Matt Swider has predicted a Walmart dip for tomorrow, and his sources are generally trustworthy.

If the refill happens on Thursday, it will happen about 3 p.m., as this is when Walmart usually releases new inventory.

In the meanwhile, you may technically add an Xbox Series X to your Walmart shopping cart right now, but the price will be higher. This is due to the fact that those specific units are sold by individual resellers (rather than the shop itself), who can charge whatever they wish.

For instance, an Xbox Series X is now advertised on the website for $781. The recommended manufacturer’s price is $499, so you’d be better off waiting for the expected replenishment tomorrow to obtain a better deal.

Xbox Series X resupply status at Walmart Microsoft Store Xbox Series X restock status

The normal pricing of $299 for the Xbox Series S was available from Microsoft’s official storefront yesterday. Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.

The good news is that there is a way to improve your odds of receiving an Xbox Series X from Microsoft. You only need to register for the “Xbox Insiders” program if you already own an Xbox One.

This is effectively a test group for new Xbox features (such as updated accessibility settings, modifications to the quick resume function, and early-access builds of specific titles) before they are made available to the general public.

A “Console Purchase Pilot” is one of the functionalities currently being tested by the organization. This is a condensed version of the information.