Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, Target, Newegg, Costco, and more retailers are restocking PS5 consoles.

This week has seen an abnormally high number of PS5 restocks, with Walmart, Amazon, Target, and GameStop all restocking their stock in the last few days.

Here’s a rundown of the most recent data.

PS5 Restock at Walmart

Walmart pulled off an unusual feat this week by coordinating two PS5 restocks on successive days.

The first of these decreases took place on Wednesday, August 25, and was quickly followed by another on Thursday.

The console’s digital and disc editions were both available for their recommended manufacturer’s pricing ($399 and $499, respectively) on both occasions. At the same time, the Xbox Series X was up for grabs, however all of these supplies have since run out.

In general, Walmart restocks the PlayStation 5 every other Thursday at 3 p.m. ET. However, as this week’s events proved, there are always some surprises to be aware of.

Check Walmart for PS5 replenishment.

PS5 Restock on Amazon

This week, Amazon refilled their PS5 inventory for the first time since their Prime Day flash sale in July.

The release was long late, resulting in a flurry of expectant customers. On that point, all PlayStation 5 units were sold out within minutes, and you can no longer purchase one on Amazon (at least not without getting one from a third-party reseller).

Amazon’s restocks are usually monthly, according to reputable console tracker Matt Swider, meaning we won’t see another one until the end of September.

Check Amazon for PS5 replenishment.

PS5 Restock on PS Direct

On Tuesday, August 24, Sony’s official storefront announced additional PS5 units, as we previously reported.

In the span of a week, the merchant had dropped three times. They had previously replenished on Tuesday, August 17th, and Thursday, August 19th.

Given how closely these dates were spaced, it’s unlikely that PS Direct will update their inventory very soon, although we wouldn’t rule it out completely.

PS Direct tends to inform us about impending restocks a little earlier than most other retailers. This is due to the fact that the store would typically send out email alerts to random consumers ahead of time, encouraging them to join a virtual line.

This website will continue to keep an eye on the situation. This is a condensed version of the information.