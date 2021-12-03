Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, Target, Best Buy, and more retailers are restocking Xbox Series X.

In terms of Xbox Series X restocks, the previous week has been quite eventful.

We’ve had Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts in short succession, but things are finally settling down. This implies that getting a hold of the next-gen console in the United States is once again tough.

Here is the most up-to-date information for every major store in the United States.

Xbox Series X Restock at Walmart

For Cyber Monday, Walmart had an Xbox Series X drop, but it was only available to the retailer’s premium customers.

You had to be a current Walmart+ customer to participate in this resupply event. If you’re unfamiliar with this loyalty program, it costs $12.95 per month and entitles you to a variety of discounts, free shipping on all orders, and the odd early access offer.

The Cyber Monday sale was advertised long in advance of the actual day, ensuring that eager customers were prepared. As a result, the quantity quickly depleted, and there are no Xbox Series X devices left at Walmart.

Xbox Series X Restock on Amazon

When it comes to next-gen consoles, weekend restocks are extremely rare, although Amazon did release additional PS5 units on Saturday, November 27.

So far, this is the marketplace’s lone Black Friday and Cyber Monday dip, indicating that it has yet to restock its Xbox stock.

This might happen before the end of the week. Follow specialized console trackers like @GYXdeals and @mattswider on Twitter and turn on alerts to be notified in such an incident.

Check AmazonGameStop for Xbox Series X replenishment. Restock of the Xbox Series X For Black Friday, GameStop was one of the few retailers who restocked the Xbox Series X.

Naturally, these supplies were quickly depleted, and the product page quickly reverted to displaying “sold out.”

GameStop no longer sells the Xbox Series X or the PlayStation 5. However, because the consoles are prominently featured in the retailer’s Cyber Week promotion, there’s a chance that prices will drop before the event ends.

