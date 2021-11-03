Amazon, Walmart, Costco, GameStop, Best Buy, and other retailers are restocking Xbox Series X.

Restocks of the Xbox Series X have begun to pick up, with retailers such as Walmart, Costco, and Microsoft’s official storefront releasing units on a much more regular basis.

With things beginning to look up and Black Friday approaching, here is the most up-to-date information for all major U.S. shops.

Xbox Series X Restock at Walmart

Given that the online marketplace has already restocked two days in a row this week, it seems unlikely that another Walmart decrease will occur anytime soon (a third would be unprecedented).

The first of these restocks was a bust, as the website was plagued by server troubles and technical difficulties. Many consumers stated that they couldn’t even open the Xbox Series X product page, let alone add the item to their shopping carts. The tumultuous situation perplexed even the most seasoned console trackers.

To make up for the bungled sale, Walmart held a second drop yesterday (November 2), which went down much more smoothly. Unfortunately, this also implies that the merchant’s inventory has been drained, and no Xbox units are currently available.

On the plus side, Walmart has just opened its inaugural Black Friday event, which is solely focused on tech products, so you might want to have a look and see if there are any good discounts there. The sale in question will be held through November 7th.

Microsoft Store is an online store that sells Microsoft products Restock of the Xbox Series X Restocks are becoming more common in the Microsoft Store, with weekly drops becoming more common.

These have been held on Thursdays or Fridays for the past few weeks. As a result, we recommend keeping an eye out around November 4 and 5, just in case it happens again.

The storefront is also a reliable source for the Xbox Series S (if you’re looking for one), as the less expensive console is frequently in stock.

Visit the Microsoft Store to see if the Xbox Series X is back in stock.

Xbox Series X Restock at Costco

Costco had been completely silent on next-gen console restocks for a long time. However, it has just begun to step up its game, with new batches of PS5s being released.