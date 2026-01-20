Amazon to End Support for Fire TV Blaster, Disabling Devices Remotely

Amazon has announced that it will remotely disable its Fire TV Blaster devices by the end of March 2026, a move that has left users frustrated and questioning the future of smart home gadget ownership. The deactivation, set to begin on January 31, 2026, will render the Fire TV Blaster—an infrared (IR) accessory introduced in 2019—completely nonfunctional.

Remote Shutdown Raises Consumer Concerns

The Fire TV Blaster was designed to bridge the gap for users with older entertainment systems, allowing them to control their TVs and soundbars through Alexa voice commands. By emitting IR signals, the device let users power on their TVs, adjust volume, and change channels, provided they owned an Echo speaker to receive commands. It was particularly useful for users whose TVs and audio equipment lacked HDMI-CEC, a modern technology that enables devices to communicate over HDMI cables.

However, Amazon revealed that it would discontinue support for the Fire TV Blaster, marking the first instance of the company “bricking” a functioning product. The company’s official statement points to the diminishing need for standalone IR blasters due to the growing ubiquity of HDMI-CEC technology and newer devices, such as the Fire TV Cube, which integrates similar functionality.

The company’s decision to shut down the Fire TV Blaster remotely, rather than through a typical software update, has sparked outrage. This cloud-based deactivation affects all units, even those still in their original packaging. While Amazon will offer a full refund for UK customers in the form of a £34.99 gift card, U.S. users will receive a discount on the Fire TV Cube, a more advanced (and pricier) product. The move has sparked a broader debate over the control that consumers truly have over devices that rely on cloud-based services.

In an additional complication, Amazon’s decision also leaves users with older equipment scrambling for alternatives. With the Fire TV Blaster’s deactivation, those relying on IR control for older systems will either need to upgrade to the Fire TV Cube or explore universal remotes. For many, this could be a costly switch, highlighting the challenges consumers face as the smart home ecosystem evolves rapidly.

Despite its relatively niche market, the Fire TV Blaster had garnered an average review rating of 3.8 stars from 3,600 ratings on Amazon. Many users had described setup as “fiddly,” and its popularity remained limited. As HDMI-CEC adoption increased, the Fire TV Blaster became less necessary, and now its obsolescence has been expedited by Amazon’s decision to end its functionality through a digital “kill switch.”

Though this development is a blow to some users, it serves as a reminder of the ever-evolving nature of the smart device market. The decision to disable the Fire TV Blaster also underscores a growing concern about ownership in the digital age, where products that rely on cloud support may be rendered obsolete with little notice. Consumers are left to navigate these shifts, questioning whether they truly own the products they purchase, or merely lease them for as long as a company deems it appropriate.