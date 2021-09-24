Amazon ‘refused to reimburse’ a costly anniversary blunder, leaving Dad ‘disgusted.’

Cris Webber had given his partner Lianne Morgan a Michael Kors watch to commemorate their two-year relationship.

When the watch arrived, however, the 44-year-old claims he received an empty box instead of the £140 watch.

“I bought the Michael Kors watch for my spouse because we were going out for an anniversary supper on Sunday [September 5],” he explained.

“Because she was so delighted, Lianne opened the watch right away in front of the driver when it arrived.

“When she opened the package, she discovered there was no watch inside. Lianne was heartbroken. It also dampened the mood of the meal.”

On September 3, the father of one purchased the silver and gold-colored item from Watches2U, a third-party retailer.

Cris reported the envelope that was intended to hold the watch itself was empty, with the cellophane split off, while the Amazon box was completely sealed.

“The Amazon parcel was completely sealed, therefore I believe it was taken out before to postage,” he stated. It’s probably gone in the factory. The Amazon seal and the cardboard box were both undamaged.

“Because it was a costly present, Amazon includes a one-time passcode that you must provide to the delivery person before they hand over the package.

“What they’re saying is, ‘you got the bundle.’ We did, however the box within the delivery was empty.”

Cris claims he sent five emails to Amazon in two weeks to complain and received nearly identical answers from them, claiming they “won’t be able to issue a replacement or refund at this time” because the package had been delivered and advising him to file a police report.

“Amazon’s response was ‘that’s not their problem, and I’ll have to report it to the police,’” Cris, from Mountain Ash in Wales, said.

“Amazon said they’d get back to me within 24 hours. They contacted me within 10 minutes to inform me that the package had been delivered.

“On Tuesday [September 7th], I phoned them again, and they gave me the same response, so I spoke to them again [September.”

