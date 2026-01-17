Amazon Pulls New World Aeternum From Sale, Sets 2027 Shutdown

Amazon Game Studios has formally removed its flagship MMO New World: Aeternum from digital storefronts, beginning a year-long wind-down that will end with the game’s servers shutting down on January 31, 2027. The delisting took effect on January 15, 2026, preventing new purchases while allowing existing players to continue exploring the game’s fantasy world until its final day.

The decision closes the commercial chapter on a title that launched in 2021 to massive attention, peaking at 913,634 concurrent players on Steam. While the Steam page remains visible, the option to buy the game has been disabled, and Amazon has confirmed no new copies will be sold on any platform.

Final year timeline and player access

Current owners will retain full access to the game for the next year and may reinstall it as needed until the shutdown date. Amazon says the popular Nighthaven season will continue uninterrupted through the end of service, including world bosses and bonus event weeks. However, the studio has made clear that no new content, expansions, or server merges are planned, with support limited to bug fixes and basic performance monitoring.

A separate deadline arrives earlier for in-game spending. The New World store, which sells Marks of Fortune and other digital items, will close on July 20, 2026. After that point, all microtransactions will be disabled. Amazon has stated that there will be no refunds for Marks of Fortune or prior in-game purchases, directing players seeking refunds for recent game purchases to their respective platform holders.

In a farewell message posted on the official game site, the studio thanked players for “the time spent crafting the world of Aeternum together,” promising one final year and a sendoff “worthy of a legendary hero.”

Layoffs, strategy shift, and uncertain afterlife

The shutdown follows sweeping changes inside Amazon. In 2025, the company cut more than 14,000 jobs across multiple divisions, with Amazon Game Studios among the hardest hit. Most of the New World development team was laid off in October 2025, and active development on the game ended at that time. Amazon cited the difficulty of sustaining large-scale live service development after four years of updates and a major console release.

As a parting move, the game’s final expansion, Rise of the Angry Earth, was made free for all PC players. The closure also reflects a broader pivot in Amazon’s gaming ambitions away from big-budget AAA titles toward smaller, more casual and AI-focused projects.

Despite its decline after launch, New World maintained a dedicated player base and earned renewed praise following major updates. The Nighthaven season was credited with helping the game win “Most Improved MMO of 2025” and “MMO Expansion of the Year 2025” honors from industry outlets.

Outside Amazon, some industry figures have floated ideas to keep the game alive. Facepunch Studios COO Alistair McFarlane publicly offered $25 million to acquire New World, arguing that games “should never die” and suggesting community-hosted servers as a solution. Hypixel Studios founder Simon Collins-Laflamme also weighed in, referencing lessons from attempts to revive canceled projects such as Hytale. Amazon has not responded publicly to any acquisition or revival proposals.

For now, Amazon’s plan remains unchanged: maintain stable servers, provide at least six months’ notice of any further changes, and allow players one final year to revisit familiar towns, hunt world bosses, and say goodbye to Aeternum. Whether the MMO finds a second life beyond 2027 remains uncertain, but its final chapter is now firmly scheduled.