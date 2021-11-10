Amazon, GameStop, Walmart, Newegg, Target, and other retailers are restocking Xbox Series X.

Following an unexpected surge in Xbox Series X restocks last week, the next-generation system is once again sold out at most retailers. This is most likely only a little respite, as Black Friday is swiftly coming.

Here’s the most up-to-date Xbox Series X resupply information for every major retailer in the United States.

Xbox Series X Restock at Walmart

Walmart has been exceptionally busy over the past week, as we highlighted in our latest resupply update. Since November 1, there have been four dips, some of which were less than 24 hours apart.

Before you get too enthusiastic, keep in mind that these events aren’t occuring at the same time due to a sudden rush of goods.

Instead, the website’s performance is to blame, as each resupply has been marred by technical issues and server crashes, preventing customers from placing orders. Walmart is still trying to make up for the botched sales, but on November 8, many users were still experiencing difficulties.

Hopefully, before the next drop, this condition will be corrected.

Microsoft Store is an online store that sells Microsoft products Restock of the Xbox Series X The Microsoft Store, more than any other retailer, has been a reliable source of Xbox Series X restocks (which makes sense, given that the company also manufactures the hardware in the first place).

The most recent drop took place on Thursday, November 4, albeit the website was a little shaky at the time, so it wasn’t the most pleasant experience.

It’s also worth mentioning that, for the previous few weeks, Microsoft Store updates have been released every Thursday. As a result, we recommend keeping a watch on the website around November 11 in case a new pattern emerges.

Xbox Series X Restock on Amazon

Even as we get closer to Black Friday, Amazon still doesn’t have any Xbox Series X devices available.

Although you can purchase a pre-owned Xbox Series S console, there is little purpose in doing so when you can easily get a brand-new one from Antonline or Best Buy.

Hopefully, Amazon’s inventory will be refilled in the coming weeks, in time for the marketplace’s Black Friday celebration. This is a condensed version of the information.