Amazon Games Responds to Pay-to-Win Concerns in the “New World”

Players have raised alarm about Amazon Games’ alleged intention to sell questionable in-game items in “New World,” the studio’s debut MMO title. Interested gamers were concerned that such products would give paying players an unfair advantage over the rest of the field, but one developer has stated that this will not be the case.

David Verfaillie, the game’s creative director, spoke with Euro Gamer to address some of the community’s concerns about how “New World” is monetized. During the limited beta test, alpha testers discovered that products like EXP boosts for character levels and trade skills were only available in the premium in-game store.

Players were concerned about the fairness of growth due to the unique EXP increases to trade skills, as much of “New World’s” greatest equipment at the time was locked behind the game’s crafting system. Players could buy trade skill EXP enhancements to get top-tier gear ahead of the competition.

Amazon Games has informed gamers that the in-game shop would be rebalanced to maintain premium products fair for all players. Verfaillie echoed this sentiment, telling the source that they do not want “New World” to be a pay-to-win game.

Verfaillie stated, “The emphasis is on cosmetics: that’s all we’ll be doing at launch.”

However, he stated that in the future, they plan to add more than simply cosmetic things to the game.

“We believe there is room for quality-of-life improvements in this game without crossing the line into pay-to-win area, which we will not do. But we’ll pay attention to the players, making sure we respect them and don’t overstep our bounds,” he added.

When asked what kind of QoL goods they want to add to the game, Verfaillie indicated they want to sell things like more storage space and other things that will allow time-crunched players catch up to the rest of the community even after lengthy periods of inactivity.

The closed beta for “New World” will begin on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET. The game will be released in late August. The closed beta test will be available until August 2nd.