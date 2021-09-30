Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, GameStop, and more retailers are restocking Xbox Series X.

There have been a few Xbox Series X restocks in recent days, but supply levels appear to be diminishing once more.

Here is the most up-to-date resupply information for every major store in the United States.

Xbox Series X Restock on Amazon

Unless you’re willing to buy from a third-party reseller, you won’t be able to get an Xbox Series X from Amazon right now.

On the market, there are a variety of options for obtaining used units, but they are almost always pricey. For example, a secondhand system is now advertised for $899 and does not include any accessories or games.

There is currently no information on when the next official Amazon resupply will occur. On Twitter, dedicated console trackers such as @GYXdeals, @XboxStockAlerts, and @mattswider will alert their followers as soon as new information becomes available.

GameStop announced a new Xbox Series X package shortly after we published our last update.

An extra wireless controller, a digital gift card, a 3-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and a copy of Madden NFL 22 were all included with the next-gen console.

The full package cost $694.46 and was originally only available to GameStop’s “Power Up Pro” loyalty program members. Non-members were eventually allowed to participate in the sale.

Xbox Series X Restock at Best Buy

Best Buy began taking online orders the next day after orchestrating a series of in-store restocks at “flagship” stores on September 23.

You could buy an Xbox Series X on the Best Buy website starting at 11 a.m. ET, but these systems were not for delivery. You had to go to a nearby store to pick up your item instead.

Xbox Series X consoles are no longer available at Best Buy.

Xbox Series X Restock at Walmart

On Thursday, September 23, Walmart replenished the Xbox Series X late in the evening.

Given that the merchant usually waits a few weeks between releases, there isn’t going to be another one until October 7 at the earliest.

In general, Walmart restocks every other Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, but there are a few outliers that deviate from this pattern.

