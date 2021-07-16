Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, Target, and more retailers are restocking Xbox Series X.

Restocks of the Xbox Series X have been regrettably few this week, and there’s no reason to assume that will change today, given large drops usually happen on Wednesdays or Thursdays. You can always join the “Xbox Insiders” program to see if you can place an order directly with Microsoft.

The newest information on Xbox Series X restocks is listed below.

Xbox Series X Restock at Best Buy

Best Buy released new Xbox Series X supplies after our last replenishment update on Wednesday, July 14.

The console was available for purchase at the usual price of $499 starting at 3 p.m. ET. These, as well as the less powerful Xbox Series S, which was briefly available in a few of bundles this morning, have now sold out.

Recently, GameStop was also selling Microsoft’s next-generation console. At 11 a.m. ET yesterday, the Series X was available from the shop, along with a copy of F1 2021 and a “Shock Blue” controller.

This package was only available to GameStop’s “Pro Members” and couldn’t be purchased by anyone else.

As a result, there’s still a chance that the store may have a larger resupply in the near future (it’s been about a month since their last one, so they’re overdue), though there’s no indication of when that will happen.

Check out GameStop’s Xbox Series X replenishment. Xbox Series X Restock at the Microsoft Store

As we said in our previous article, there is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to get your hands on an Xbox Series X directly from Microsoft. All you have to do is sign up for their “Xbox Insiders” program to be eligible to win a next-generation console.

In a word, the Insiders program is a test group that gets to try out new Xbox features before they’re made available to the wider public. Typically, this entails trying out new accessibility options, dashboard updates, or early-access versions of games.

Right now, they're running a "Console Purchase Pilot," which seems a lot more interesting. If approved, Xbox One owners will be able to purchase an Xbox Series X through their console.