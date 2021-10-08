Amanda Burton, a Brookside legend, will return to Silent Witness after a 17-year absence.

When the long-running BBC drama series Silent Witness celebrates its 25th anniversary next year, former Brookside performer Amanda Burton will make a dramatic return.

Burton, who rose to prominence on the Liverpool serial before moving on to the prime time BBC One series, left the show in 2004.

Last month, the actor, together with her successor Emilia Fox in the starring pathologist role, were seen filming at the Pier Head.

Burton will reprise her role as Sam Ryan, which she first played in the 1996 premiere of the series. Before leaving in 2004, when her character returned to Northern Ireland to live with her family, she starred in 54 episodes.

The focus on the post-mortem procedure is one of Silent Witness’s most distinguishing features. Because the pathologists spend so much of their time at the Lyell Centre’s laboratory, great care is taken to ensure that this part of the series is as accurate as possible.

Burton stated, ” “I’m really looking forward to returning to Silent Witness and stepping back into Sam Ryan’s shoes, but this time with a twist! Audiences should expect plenty of surprises as they learn what Sam has been up to since leaving the Lyell.” The six brand new episodes, which will air next year, will commemorate the BBC One drama’s 25th anniversary.

Last month, the Pier Head was converted into a big crime scene for two days of filming. A large blue-and-white forensics tent was erected beside the Museum of Liverpool, and Emilia Fox, the current star of the show, was dressed in a white forensics costume.

A helicopter could also be seen buzzing overhead at one point during the recording.

Emilia Fox, who now portrays Dr. Nikki Alexander, a forensic pathologist, said: “Working with Amanda is such a pleasure and a joy. The best way to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Silent Witness is to have Sam Ryan back at the center of the show.” Lawrence Till is the executive producer of the film. “The summary has come to an end.”